The 2017 Cannes film festival drew has drawn to a close crowning the best films and performances to have been witnessed by the jury over the past fortnight.

It was a competitive year with emerging reports of several standing ovations for films including The Meyerowitz Stories from director Noah Baumbach and Netflix's Okja despite jury president Pedro Almodovar's throwing the streaming service's programme presence into question.

It was The Square which reigned supreme being awarded the festival's top honour of the Palme d'Or by jury members including Jessica Chastain and Will Smith. From Force Majeure director Ruben Östlund, the film is a satirical comedy starring Dominic West and Elisabeth Moss. Last year's winner was Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake.

Best Actor was a hotly contested category with the names of underdogs Adam Sandler - for the aforementioned The Myereowitz Stories - and Good Time star Robert Pattinson bandied around. The trophy was eventually snatched in the eleventh by Joaquin Phoenix for his acclaimed role in Lynne Ramsay's film You Were Never Really Here.

The Beguiled - Trailer 2

Diane Kruger went away with Best Actress for In the Fade while Sofia Coppola became the second women to ever win Best Director for her long-anticipated latest, The Beguiled.

You can find a full list of all winners below.

Palme d’Or: Ruben Östlund – The Square

Gran Prix: Robin Campillo – 120 Beats Per Minute

Jury Prize: Andrey Zvyagintsev – Loveless

Best Director: Sofia Coppola – The Beguiled

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix – You Were Never Really Here

Best Actress: Diane Kruger – In the Fade

Best Screenplay: Yorgos Lanthimos – The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Lynne Ramsay – You Were Never Really Here

Camera d’Or: Léonor Sérraille – Jeune Femme

Short Film Palme d’Or: Qiu Yang – A Gentle Night

Special 70th Anniversary Award: Nicole Kidman

2017 Un Certain Regard winners:

Un Certain Regard Prize: Mohammad Rasoulof – A Man of Integrity

Best Actress: Jasmine Trinca – Fortunata

Best Poetic Narrative: Mathieu Amalric – Barbara

Best Direction: Taylor Sheridan – Wind River

Jury Prize: Michel Franco – April’s Daughter

2017 International Critics Week winners:

Nespresso Grand Prize: Emmanuel Gras – Makala

France 4 Visionary Award: Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa – Gabriel and the Mountain

Leica Cine Discovery Prize for Short Film: Laura Ferrés – Los Desheredados

Gan Foundation Support for Distribution Award: Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa – Gabriel and the Mountain

SACD Award: Léa Mysius – Ava

Canal+ Award: Aleksandra Terpińska – The Best Fireworks

2017 Director’s Fortnight winners:

Art Cinema Award: Chloé Zhao – The Rider

SACD Award: Claire Denis – Let the Sunshine In, Philippe Garrel – Lover for a Day

Europa Cinemas Label Award: Jonas Carpignano – A Ciambra

Illy Prize for Short Film: Benoit Grimalt – Back to Genoa City

