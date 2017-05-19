Cannes screening of Netflix movie halted after non-stop booing

Netflix has landed at Cannes surrounded in a haze of controversy.

The streaming giant is launching its biggest bid yet for legitimacy and prestige on the field of film distribution, by premiering its latest acquisition, Bong Joon Ho's Okja, at the world-famous film festival.

However, Netflix's dreams have swiftly turned into something of a nightmare, with director and head judge Pedro Almodóvar opening the festival by stating he didn't think films without cinematic distribution should even be considered for the festival's Palme d'Or prize.

All compounded by the disaster that unfolded during the very first screening of Okja, which saw the (always vocal) Cannes audience begin wildly booing and heckling the second the Netflix logo popped up on screen.

A noise that then didn't relent for the next five minutes, as it soon became abundantly clear that the film was actually being screened in entirely the wrong aspect ratio, essentially cropping a good portion of the top of the screen - and a good chunk of the face of the film's star, Tilda Swinton.

With the atmosphere of the room being likened by attendees to "an unfolding prison riot environment", the screening was halted so that the issue could be fixed.

Lots of boos for the Netflix title card on Okja at #Cannes2017. Then because of projection issue audience booed & clapped till it stopped! — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) May 19, 2017

Utter chaos at the OKJA screening thanks to projection framing error. Did Netflix plan this? — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) May 19, 2017

Boos this morning at @Cannes for hideous security, Netflix logo and bad projectionist framing for Okja, cutting off Tilda Swinton's head. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) May 19, 2017

in other news, the first 5 minutes of OKJA are totes incredible, even when seen in an unfolding prison riot environment. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 19, 2017

For all the internal Cannes drama, it's unlikely the controversy will actually have much effect on Netflix's release of the film, which has been highly-anticipated. Co-written by Joon Ho and Jon Ronson, Okja tells the story of a young girl, Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun), who lives deep in the forests of Gangwon Province, South Korea.

However, Mija must face up to the mighty beast of corporate capitalism, as she tries to prevent Lucy Mirando (Swinton) and her company from kidnapping her best friend, Okja.

Okja launches globally on Netflix on 28 June.