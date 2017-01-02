140 characters is nowhere near enough to sum up the spirit of Carrie Fisher, so Mark Hamill has followed up his tweet by writing just shy of a thousand about her in a guest column tribute for The Hollywood Reporter.

Fisher’s Star Wars co-star discusses how he first met her over dinner ahead of their first shoot, how she would “suck you into her world” and “make you feel like you were the most important thing in her life”.

He also acknowledged that their relationship was sometimes turbulent.





“The lengths I would go to hear her laugh — there were no limits,” Hamill writes. “I loved her and loved making her laugh.

“She would do these crazy things and make me do these crazy things, but I really don’t think they were crazy after all. In a way, it was a defense mechanism for her. She was so off the wall, she could use it as protection. Part of what was so poignant about her was that she was vulnerable, that there was this glimmer of a little girl that was so appealing and it roused the protective nature in my personality.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher







9 show all Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher















1/9 American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher Getty

2/9 American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher Getty

3/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds, poses with her children Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher Getty

4/9 Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' Getty

5/9 Actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds Getty

6/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds accepts the Life Achievement Award from her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher onstage at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Getty

7/9 Actresses Carrie Fisher, Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient Debbie Reynolds, and Billie Lourd pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California Getty

8/9 A candle is seen on the star for Debbie Reynolds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

9/9 A view of a temporary star made by fans in tribute to actress Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

“I’m grateful that we stayed friends and got to have this second act with the new movies. I think it was reassuring to her that I was there, the same person, that she could trust me, as critical as we could sometimes be with each other. We ran the gamut over the years, where we were in love with each other, where we hated each other’s guts. “I’m not speaking to you, you’re such a judgmental, royal brat!” We went through it all. It’s like we were a family.”

Hamill and Fisher will appear together in the upcoming Star Wars 8, which wrapped filming prior to Fisher’s death. It is still unclear how her character of General Leia will figure in Star Wars 9, if at all.

Read Hamill’s tribute in full here.