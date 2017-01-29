Throughout her life, Carrie Fisher proved time and time again how delightfully funny she was, whether while promoting films with her dog or making statements like: "I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

Even in death, the world has been humoured by the Star Wars actor, most notably after her ashes were placed in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

Thanks to ABC News, an old podcast has begun circulating online in which Fisher reveals exactly how she wants her Oscars ceremony tribute video to play out.

Rather than just a montage of clips of past performances, Fisher told Rebel Force Radio that she wants Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford to sing “Melancholy Wookie”, a song that seemingly did not exist beforehand.

“I saw him on Oscar night at some party. And I asked him – you know how they have the reel on all the people who how died? I asked him if he would be in my death reel, and if he would sing. It's just something I want.

“Because they did that thing with John Hughes, they brought out all these actors who worked with him. So I just figured they'll bring out, depending on, of course, when it happens, there's a lot of people they can bring out. He's going to sing ‘Melancholy Wookie.’”

Whether Ford will sing is anyone’s guess. The Oscars ceremony takes place 26 February.