Late last year, the debut trailer for Cars 3 teased a grittier tone, hinting Pixar may finally be trying to make a decent film based on McQueen’s adventures.

However, new pictures - featuring Armie Hammer’s villainous Jackson Storm - look slightly more bubbly, reverting back to the style of the first two films.

Speaking about the new character, director Brian Fee told Entertainment Weekly: “Jackson was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Everything comes easy to him, and everything about him says he’s faster, so much so that we’ve designed him so that even when he’s standing next to McQueen, McQueen looks old.”

While McQueen may be older and struggling with being in his forties, a new trainer, Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo, will attempt to help him.

Once again, Owen Wilson will voice the film’s leading character Lightning McQueen, while Bonnie Hunt, Cheech Marin, and Daniel Lawrence Whitney (AKA Larry the Cable Guy) will also reprise their respective roles.

Earlier this year, Pixar released yet another sequel, Finding Dory, the follow-up to the 2003 film Finding Nemo. Following the release of Cars 3, Incredibles 2, and Toy Story 4, Pixar promises to begin focussing on original films once more.