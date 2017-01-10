Casey Affleck has proven himself to be a phenomenal actor in his own right, winning the Golden Globe for Manchester by the Sea. However, for many, Casey is better known as the younger brother of Ben Affleck.

Despite the Batman actor blazing a trail for Casey to follow, there was no thanking Ben during Casey's Best Actor acceptance speech, something that Jimmy Kimmel decided to sensitively mention during an interview with Ben.

“He thanked Amazon, a company that sells books,” Kimmel said. “Matt Damon, who is a vile person. He thanked the produced, he thanked this, he thanked Denzel [Washington].”

“He thanks a sh*t load of people, Jimmy,” Affleck said. “I got to tell you the truth. There was someone who wasn’t mentioned… I was a little taken back.”

“His role model,” Kimmel interjected. “The man who blazed the way for him in show business. His brother, Ben.” The host then decided to show a video of his guest’s Oscar acceptance speech, with Damon by his side, in which he thanks the ‘brilliant’ Casey.

The pair then discussed how, if Casey wins the Oscar for Best Actor, which he’s currently favourite for, it would be the first time two brothers have won awards in separate categories.

“Not just the brothers winning,” Affleck continued. “But this will be the very first time someone would win an Oscar who didn’t brush his teeth from ages 10-14.

“It will be the very first time that someone, who wins an Oscar, who pulls his pants all the way down at the urinal, most Oscar winners don’t do that.

“The first person to win who is scared of butterflies. Not only that he would the first to win that used to touch himself watching the Vicky the Robot from Small Wonder.”

Affleck couldn’t resist himself, going one further: “The very first person to win an Academy Award who asked his brother if Back to the Future was a true story.” Watch the clip below along with Casey's acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, La La Land swept up a record-breaking number of wins at the Golden Globes, taking seven awards in total. See the full winners list here.