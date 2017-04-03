Channing Tatum might not scream ‘presidential’, although what does that word really mean anymore anyway, but his next role will be 1st President of the United States George Washington.

Tatum will voice the key character in Netflix’s first animated feature film America: The Motion Picture, described by Deadline as an ‘R-rated revisionist history tale about the founding of America’.

Zombieland 2’s Bill Callahan has written the script and will produce the movie alongside Tatum and The Lego Movie’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, among others.

Matt Thompson will direct - the man behind FX’s Archer.

Tatum will soon co-star in Kingsman sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

