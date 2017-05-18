Chris Cornell's sudden, tragic death at the age of 52 has hit the music world hard.

As both the lead singer of Soundgarden and of Audioslave, Cornell certainly made his mark on the industry in an incredible and influential way, though fans may also remember him for this contribution to the world of film.

It was his track 'You Know My Name' that helped launched a new, grittier era of James Bond with Casino Royale; his high-powered, driven guitar on the song signalling a new turn away from the tongue-in-cheek camp of the earlier films and their big band classics.

Though certainly not as well-known or canonised as the likes of Diamonds Are Forever or Goldfinger, Cornell's death has seen many Bond fans sharing the song in remembrance of what may be one of the most underrated themes from franchise around.

Casino Royale isn't the only soundtrack Cornell contributed to over the years, with Soundgarden's 'Live to Rise' featuring on The Avengers soundtrack, and Cornell contributing the track 'The Promise' for the recently released film of the same name, starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale.

In a statement issued to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery said Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit.

The death was called "sudden and unexpected" in the statement. A cause of death is currently unknown. Cornell's family have asked for privacy while they work with a medical examiner to determine the cause.