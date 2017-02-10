Over the past two days, Chris Evans has taken on Jeff Sessions, the Trump administration, and now former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke on Twitter.

The 35-year-old actor, who plays the Marvel superhero Captain America onscreen, argued with the white nationalist over the confirmation of the new US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a man whose career was nearly derailed over accusations of racism.

“If David Duke… DAVID!... DUKE!... thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong," Evans wrote on Twitter. “The confirmation of [Jeff Sessions] is beyond words.”

If David Duke....DAVID!...DUKE!... thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words. https://t.co/CuLUznwO6S — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

A few hours later, Duke responded. "Typical dumb actor,” he wrote, “if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!?"

Typical dumb actor - if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!? https://t.co/fsxQHgzdWD — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 9, 2017

Evans responded with a collection of racist quotes courtesy of the KKK leader. "[David Duke] well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet.”

@DrDavidDuke well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet https://t.co/YSrOCDuyBw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

Evans finished the argument with one last comment, "We can't let hatred be the loudest voice."