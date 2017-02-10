Over the past two days, Chris Evans has taken on Jeff Sessions, the Trump administration, and now former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke on Twitter.
The 35-year-old actor, who plays the Marvel superhero Captain America onscreen, argued with the white nationalist over the confirmation of the new US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a man whose career was nearly derailed over accusations of racism.
“If David Duke… DAVID!... DUKE!... thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong," Evans wrote on Twitter. “The confirmation of [Jeff Sessions] is beyond words.”
A few hours later, Duke responded. "Typical dumb actor,” he wrote, “if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!?"
Evans responded with a collection of racist quotes courtesy of the KKK leader. "[David Duke] well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet.”
Evans finished the argument with one last comment, "We can't let hatred be the loudest voice."
- More about:
- Captain America
- Chris Evans
- KKK
- Ku Klux Klan
- Jeff Sessions