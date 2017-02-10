  1. Culture
Chris Evans aka Captain American fights with former KKK leader David Duke online

The two argued on Twitter this week

Marvel

Over the past two days, Chris Evans has taken on Jeff Sessions, the Trump administration, and now former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke on Twitter.

The 35-year-old actor, who plays the Marvel superhero Captain America onscreen, argued with the white nationalist over the confirmation of the new US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a man whose career was nearly derailed over accusations of racism.

“If David Duke… DAVID!... DUKE!... thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong," Evans wrote on Twitter. “The confirmation of [Jeff Sessions] is beyond words.”

A few hours later, Duke responded. "Typical dumb actor,” he wrote, “if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!?"

Evans responded with a collection of racist quotes courtesy of the KKK leader. "[David Duke] well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet.”

“We can't let hatred be the loudest voice."