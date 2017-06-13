Britain faces leaving the European Union with a minority government. The United States of America currently has an ex-Apprentice host for President. There’s civil unrest in the Middle East.

No wonder people are looking to great leaders from throughout history for guidance, including the remarkable Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who helped lead allied forces to victory through World War II.

Two films are currently gearing up for release regarding the iconic figure, including Churchill, starring Brian Cox as the titular character.

The Independent sat down with the actor — best known for roles in The Bourne Identity, X2, and Troy — along with Miranda Richardson, who play's Churchill's wife Clementine, to discuss the upcoming film, along with what the titular character would have thought about the world today.

Above is a snippet of our interview, the full transcription from which can be read below.

Churchill Clip - I Would Have Us Do More!

When you were researching the roles, what most surprised you about the Churchills.

Miranda: It was how they would have these blazing rows. They were hammer and tongs, and then it would be over.

Were there any mannerisms you found difficult to master for the film?

Brian: The thing is to avoid the mannerisms, or really put them in their place. The cigar, that image of him, it’s such a strong image. Mind you, everyone thinks Churchill is a dog these days. It’s amazing, young people don’t really know about Churchill as much as I do. Churchill was a very prevalent person, especially in my teens. Now, he’s much more mysterious. In a way, he’s more open to interpretation. Like the history plays of Shakespeare, when you look at them now — even at the time they were written — they were about the characters behind the history. The history was something, and the characters were something else. Now, we’re getting to that stage with Churchill, where we can begin to see who he was, and Clemmie [Clementine Churchill], who she was. Instead of what the excepted view.

M: Well, there wasn’t really an excepted view of Clemmie. In some ways she’s mysterious. Within reason, I felt I had carte blanche. I call it breaking new ground, which is a lovely thing to do. Reading the biographies, looking at photograph, reading the script, what’s not said along with what is said. It’s all grist.

It’s interesting there’s another Churchill film coming right now. I was wondering, why do you think his story is resonant right now?

B: I think, for the obvious. It’s to do with principle and leadership. Principle and leadership are severely lacking at the moment, on both sides of the Atlantic. Churchill was the first man to postulate the idea — right back in 1940, when there was the problem with France — his great plan was to give citizens of France a British citizenship, and citizens of the UK a French citizenship. He was the first person to come up with the notion of the United States of Europe. I think he’d be pretty horrified at what’s going on at the moment, quite honestly. The characters that are involved, I don’t think any of them come up to who he was, in terms of his own principle. the same goes for the other side of the Atlantic.

I was going to ask you about today, because, especially in politics, we’re lacking that character.

B: You’re absolutely right. Interestingly enough, from the American opening [of the film], they’ve picked up on that. What they love about the film is here is someone that represents something that isn’t existing anymore. Everyone is so vainglorious now, in a way that he wasn’t. He was ambitious, of course, as a young man. but as an old man, his ambition was for his country, and truly for his country, not just some kind of soundbites. Like you get from across the boarder.

Films to get excited about in 2017







22 show all Films to get excited about in 2017









































1/22 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director: Rian Johnson Cast: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Lupita Nyong'o Plot: No details yet, but it will continue directly on from Rey coming face-to-face with Luke at the end of The Force Awakens. Release Date: 15 December 2017

2/22 Thor: Ragnarok Director: Taika Waititi Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Mark Ruffalo Plot: Story details are minimal as of now, but Thor's third return to screen has already been teased to feature a loose adaptation of the famous 'Planet Hulk' storyline. Release Date: 27 October 2017

3/22 Song to Song Director: Terrence Malick Cast: Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, and Cate Blanchett Plot: Two intersecting love triangles. Obsession and betrayal set against the music scene in Austin, Texas. Release Date: Unknown

4/22 Wonder Woman Director: Patty Jenkins Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen Plot: After leaving her all-female island, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside soldiers during World War I. Release Date: 2 June 2017

5/22 The Circle Director: James Ponsoldt Cast: Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega, and Karen Gillan Plot: A young female tech worker takes a job at a powerful internet corporation, quickly rises up the company's ranks, and soon finds herself in a perilous situation, which that involves privacy, surveillance and freedom. She comes to learn that her decisions and actions will determine the future of humanity. Release Date: 28 April 2017

6/22 The Beguiled Director: Sofia Coppola Cast: Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst, and Angourie Rice Plot: A Union soldier is held captive in a Confederate girl boarding school, and begins to con himself to each of their hearts. Release Date: 23 June 2017

7/22 You Were Never Really Here (image from Her) Director: Lynne Ramsay Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Alessandro Nivola Plot: A war veteran's attempt to save a young girl from a sex trafficking ring goes horribly wrong. Release Date: Unknown

8/22 Annihilation Director: Alex Garland Cast: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, and Oscar Isaac Plot: A biologist's husband disappears. She thus puts her name forward for an expedition into an environmental disaster zone, but does not quite find what she's expecting. The expedition team is made up of the biologist, an anthropologist, a psychologist, and a surveyor. Release Date: Unknown

9/22 Wonderstruck (image from Far From Heaven) Director: Todd Haynes Cast: Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and Amy Hargreaves Plot: The story of a young boy in the Midwest is told simultaneously with a tale about a young girl in New York from fifty years ago as they both seek the same mysterious connection. Release Date: Unknown

10/22 Suburbicon (image of director George Clooney) Director: George Clooney Cast: Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin, and Oscar Isaac Plot: A crime mystery set in the quiet family town of Suburbicon during the 1950s, where the best and worst of humanity is hilariously reflected through the deeds of seemingly ordinary people. When a home invasion turns deadly, a picture-perfect family turns to blackmail, revenge and betrayal. Release Date: Uknown

11/22 Okja Director: Bong Joon-ho Cast: Ahn Seo-hyun, Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Paul Dano Plot: A young girl named Mija risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend — a massive animal named Okja. Release Date: Unknown

12/22 Dunkirk Director: Christopher Nolan Cast: Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Harry Styles, and Mark Rylance Plot: Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in. Release Date: 21 July 2017

13/22 Mother (image of Darren Aronofsky) Director: Darren Aronofsky Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, and Ed Harris Plot: A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. Release Date: Unknown

14/22 The Killing of a Sacred Deer (image from The Lobster) Director: Yorgos Lanthimos Cast: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, and Alicia Silverstone Plot: A surgeon forms a familial bond with a sinister teenage boy, with disastrous results. Release Date: Unknown

15/22 Blade Runner 2049 Director: Denis Villeneuve Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, and Jared Leto Plot: Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Release Date: 6 October 2017

16/22 Lady Bird (image of director Greta Gerwig) Director: Greta Gerwig Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, and Lucas Hedges Plot: The adventures of a young woman living in Northern California for a year. Release Date: Unknown

17/22 The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara (image of director Steven Spielberg and star Mark Rylance) Director: Steven Spielberg Cast: Mark Rylance, Oscar Isaac Plot: The Kidnapping Of Edgardo Mortara recounts the story of a young Jewish boy in Bologna, Italy in 1858 who, having been secretly baptized, is forcibly taken from his family to be raised as a Christian. His parents' struggle to free their son becomes part of a larger political battle that pits the Papacy against forces of democracy and Italian unification. Release Date: Unknown

18/22 How to Talk to Girls at Parties Director: John Cameron Mitchell Cast: Elle Fanning, Ruth Wilson, and Nicole Kidman Plot: An alien touring the galaxy breaks away from her group and meets two young inhabitants of the most dangerous place in the universe: the London suburb of Croydon. Release Date: Unknown

19/22 The Dark Tower Director: Nikolaj Arcel Cast: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, and Tom Taylor Plot: Gunslinger Roland Deschain roams an Old West-like landscape in search of the dark tower, in the hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world. Release Date: 28 July 2017

20/22 The Shape of Water (image of Guillermo del Toro behind the scenes of Crimson Peak) Director: Guillermo del Toro Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Octavia Spencer. Plot: An other-worldly story, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. Release Date: Unknown

21/22 Alien: Covenant (image of director Ridley Scott behind the scenes) Director: Ridley Scott Cast: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Noomi Rapace, and Guy Pearce Plot: Headed toward a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew members of the colony ship Covenant discover what they believe to be an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, menacing world in which the only inhabitant is the synthetic David, a survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Release Date: 19 May 2017

22/22 Baby Driver Director: Edgar Wright Cast: Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, and Kevin Spacey Plot: A young, music-loving expert getaway driver is coerced into a heist for a mob boss, which threatens his life, love and freedom. Release Date: 18 August 2017

In this film, he’s portrayed as a fallen warrior, not necessarily the most powerful person in the room. Was that quite challenging to play?

M: It’s interesting, isn’t it? Because it’s not the norm. It’s accepting that these people are human, and have flaws.

B: Historically, at the time, so much was out of his hands. When you have got that formidable group, Montgomery, Brooke and Eisenhower, so much was taken away from him. In a good way, in the right way. In many ways, he let that go, he was not a bad delegator in that sense, running the country with [Clement] Attlee [Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party]. I mean, Attlee ran the country while was at the war. He was not well, quite ill towards the end of 43. That’s where his relationship with Clemmie faltered, which was always so strong, and the friendship. Fundamentally it was a great friendship, and she knew him. She knew who he was. She could anticipate when he would go off the rails. He consumed a fair amount of alcohol. He didn’t sleep. Three hours a night. his serotonin levels must have been ridiculous. He suffered from depression, got over a bought of pneumonia, he was not a well fella.

M: They were both under a great deal of strain, mostly because of how he was. she had to keep up appearances. There are lovely photographs of them giggling together, and quite a lot of her laughing. You always wonder, behind that, what’s really going on? Is it genuine? It’s a little bit of a mask. You’ve talked about part of Churchill’s character being a construct. That was kind of what the times demanded. Clemmie also had a mask, but she was actually hiding behind closed doors more. Mainly because her main concern was the great man, let him do what he has to do and advise him how to do it. She was a very smart cookie, because she was wonderful help to the generals.

Churchill reaches UK cinemas 16 June.