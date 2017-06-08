Pixar is back on the track of original filmmaking, after recently declaring the studio was done with sequels.

Sure, there's still Cars 3, Toy Story 4, and The Incredibles 2 on the horizon, yet, for now, we're getting a fuller glimpse at a completely new property with the Mexico-set Coco.

Helmed by Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrich, the film follows a young boy Miguel (newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) who dreams of becoming a musician, despite his family have a strict ban on music.

However, one accidental trip into the Land of the Dead later, and Miguel soon discovers that his family has been hiding some pretty interesting secrets about their history from him.

One of the most exciting aspects of the film is that it boasts an all-Latino voice cast, including Gael García Bernal, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Selene Luna, Alfonso Arau, Edwards James Olmos, and Herbert Siguenza.

Coco hits UK cinemas 19 January.