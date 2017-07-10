San Diego Comic-Con is a wealth of wonder, thrills, and stars for its attendees - for those stuck at home, however, it means one thing: trailers.

Every year, Hollywood studios stop by Hall H in an attempt to out-spectacle each other with celebrity appearances and sneak peeks at their upcoming tent-pole films, hoping to get the hype machine working at full capacity for the coming months.

In 2016, for example, Warner Bros. debuted early footage of Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Kong: Skull Island, letting them easily walk away as the big winners of the weekend.

Others, however, will show footage exclusive to those sitting in Hall H. Marvel may have debuted first looks at Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but chose not to upload any of that footage online.

Here's what to expect from this year's Comic-Con, and some of the trailers set to drive you wild with excitement.

Thursday, 20 July

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman : The Golden Circle - Trailer

20th Century Fox opens the weekend with their Hall H presentation, and expect their focus to stay sharp on this year's Kingsman sequel. It's the studio's next release on the slate, yet we've seen relatively little of the spy parody outside of its initial trailer, so it's pretty much guaranteed we'll be getting more.

Sure, the studio may also have plenty to tease on the superhero side, with Deadpool 2, New Mutants, and Dark Phoenix, but none of these films are far enough into production to be ready for any official trailers or teasers. That said, there's a good chance they've filmed something special with Ryan Reynolds especially for Comic-Con, but whether that'll reach online is another question.

Brigsby Bear



You may not have heard about Brigsby Bear, but Sony Pictures Classics' panel for the film shows the studio is hoping they've got something of a cult hit on their hands. With the Lonely Island trio and former Han Solo film directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller aboard as producers, there's a lot of backing for this strange tale of a kidnapped child who grows up knowing nothing of the outside world beyond a fictional TV show invented by his kidnappers.

The film also features Mark Hamill, so it's pretty perfectly prepped for Comic-Con audiences; the panel is teasing some exclusive footage, but fully expect a full trailer will follow up on the film's initial teaser.

Bright



Suicide Squad's David Ayer is teaming up once more with Will Smith, this time for a Netflix fantasy action-thriller, set in an alternative present-day in which humans, elves, orcs, and fairies all co-exist together.

Netflix is bringing both Bright and its manga adaptation Death Note to Comic-Con; though the latter has had plenty of footage released already, Bright is right on time for a new trailer ahead of its December release date.

Friday, 21 July

The Walking Dead season 8

The Walking Dead - Season 7 Finale - Ending scene

Since season 8 is debuting in October, it would make sense that the show's Comic-Con panel may debut a first look at what's to come. Whether that comes in the form of a full trailer, a brief teaser, or something shown exclusively to Hall H audiences is unknown: let's just hope this promised "sneak peek" is worth the wait.

Saturday, 22 July

Justice League

Justice League - Trailer

Considering how all-out Warner Bros. went last year, who knows what they might be debuting at 2017's Comic-Con. It's fair to say that the studio will likely be concentrating their efforts on Justice League, which is currently sitting quietly in the shadows of Wonder Woman's huge success and could do with a major publicity boost.

So, expect a nice, chunky trailer that'll kick off the film's marketing campaign in earnest. The studio will also likely be keen to debut new footage from its other major release this year, Blade Runner 2049, and it may even have something to show from Aquaman.

Ready Player One

On top of all that, considering the wealth of trailers it pushed out last year, it seems a fairly safe bet they'll use the platform to offer a first look at Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, the highly-anticipated adaptation all about dystopian virtual reality.

It's also entirely possible we'll get something of a first look at Tomb Raider, which also slated to come out at around the same time.

Stranger Things season 2

Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer

With an October premiere date, Comic-Con seems the right platform to launch a first teaser for the follow-up to Netflix's hit series. "Never-before-seen footage" is already being promised by the panel for the show, and it seems unlikely Netflix would walk away without offering something to show online as well.

Thor: Ragnarok

Trailer: Thor Ragnarok

Disney, as a whole, has slowly been backing away from Comic-Con. It already has its own conventions to debut footage, with Star Wars Celebration seeing a first look at The Last Jedi and D23 heralding the first trailer for Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time.

That said, it's still made space for a Marvel Studios presentation, though it's likely to have a similar format to last year. We'll almost definitely get a full trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, now that Spider-Man: Homecoming is comfortably out of the way, but elsewhere, pickings will be slim.

Certainly don't expect an Avengers: Infinity War trailer to drop online, though Hall H may be shown some exclusive footage from the film. Same with Black Panther, which already debuted a teaser trailer and likely won't have much more to offer until next year.

Sunday, 23 July

Doctor Who Christmas special 2017

Peter Capaldi will be giving his farewells at this year's Doctor Who panel, but that also means an "exclusive sneak peek" at this year's Christmas special will also be in tow. You can expect that sneak peek will also make its way online.

San Diego Comic-Con runs from 20-23 July.