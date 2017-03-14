Coming off the back of Whiplash and La La Land, Damien Chazelle could drunkenly write a one-page on a napkin and it would get snapped up for a wide release.

I’m sure that’s not the case with The Claim though - cinematic magician that he is - a mystery thriller he’s written that previously featured on the Black List of great but unproduced scripts knocking around Hollywood.

It was today optioned by Oceanside Media, which will produce the film alongside Route One Entertainment and is already in discussions with US distributors, according to Variety.

The Claim centres on a single father with a criminal background who must uncover the whereabouts of his kidnapped daughter while fighting the mysterious claims of another couple who insist that the child is theirs.

Chazelle isn’t expected to direct the film - he just does a little screenwriting on occasion, having also contributed to The Last Exorcism Part II and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

“I am excited to be partnering with Route One and Motion Picture Capital to produce this amazing project from Damien Chazelle,” Oceanside’s Scott Clayton said. “He has written a mesmerizing and bone-chilling thriller confirming his talent as a truly versatile screenwriter. We look forward to bringing this haunting film to audiences around the world.”

The next proper, canonical Chazelle will be First Man, a Neil Armstrong biopic that will see him re-team with La La Land’s Ryan Gosling.

