Dan Akroyd pens touching tribute to Carre Fisher

Carrie Fisher’s death in December last year was a hugely upsetting moment, the world losing another much-loved icon.

Many fans of the actor - best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films - paid tribute, through street celebrations or online.

Dan Aykroyd - who was briefly engaged to Fischer - has since penned an endearing tribute to Fisher, both of who appeared on The Blues Brothers.

The letter, which appears in Empire Magazine’s tribute edition, recalls how the two first met on Saturday Night Live, but it wasn’t until the Blues Brothers shoot Aykroyd first fell in love.

“One of the most brilliant and hilarious minds of our eon,” the Ghostbuster writes. “Carrie would say things like: “I love tiny babies. When they cry they turn red and look like screaming tomatoes.” OR “This romance is finished the second you let out even a threep. I’ll be sick for a year.” AND “You have a jawline, hold your chin up otherwise you look like a tuna.” From then on I would identify myself on the phone as Tuna Neck.”

Aykroyd continues: “Carrie embraced my friends and I was embraced in warmly human and Hollywood-glamorous emotional comfort, elegance and excitement. Debbie would cook for us and Carrie’s tech-wizard brother Todd would take me on high-intensity cruises in muscle cars and on motorcycles through Beverly Hills with great young people, José Ferrer and Donna Ebsen.”

Describing a Christmas together, Aykroyd mentions a weekend they spent watching films together at Lake Tahoe on LSD. He finishes the letter by addressing Fisher’s future marriage to singer Paul Simon, adding: “The next morning she asked me to drive her to the airport and she flew to New York. Architectural reservations notwithstanding, Carrie wasn’t shallow, we had a great time. She was also in love with Paul Simon. She married him but I hope she kept my ring.” Read the full essay here.