Daniel Radcliffe has spoken candidly in an interview which saw him asked tough questions about the current state of Hollywood.

BBC host Victoria Derbyshire referenced the lack of diversity in this year's Oscars nominations when asking the 27-year-old actor whether he believed Hollywood was "racist."

"It's pretty undeniable," Radcliffe replied. "We like to think of ourselves as being a very, very progressive industry, but we have been lagging behind in all kinds of areas."

This week, the actor stars in two new films - one of which, Imperium, sees him play an FBI agent who infiltrates a white supremacist group.

The actor went on to suggest that gay actors are afraid to come out through fear of being typecast, commenting: "I suppose then people just want to cast you as gay."

Considering his history playing boy wizard Harry Potter, Derbyshire asked whether he would consider returning to J.K. Rowling's world following rumours that stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child could be turned into a film series.

"No-one's asked me about it and I definitely don't think that I would do it at this point, certainly," he stated. "It's only been six years [since last playing Potter] and I'm really enjoying being able to do lots of different stuff at the moment.

"Maybe if 30 years had passed I would be thinking differently. They will be doing remakes, and I could play his dad, or something."

Radcliffe's other new film release is Swiss Army Man in which he plays a flatulent corpse alongside Paul Dano.