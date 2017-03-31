David Beckham has posted a behind-the-scenes photo from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, with his face having been made to look scarred using prosthetics and his mouth sporting gold teeth.

“Rough day at the office @kingarthurmovie,” he wrote on Instagram, although the caption was lost on many, with one fan commenting “WTF is wrong with your face”.

Beckham is playing a Blackleg leader in the Guy Ritchie-directed movie, which has assembled an all-star cast that also includes Jude Law, Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam, Peaky Blinders’ Annabelle Wallis and Game of Thrones’ Aidan Gillen.

This isn’t the footballer’s first cameo, with Beckham having previously played a projectionist in Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword will open in US cinemas on 12 May and UK cinemas on 19 May, with the plot synopsis being as follows:

'Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy - whether he likes it or not.'

