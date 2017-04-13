Remembering David Lynch's very David Lynch 'For Your Consideration' Oscar ad

It's 2006 and David Lynch is convinced Laura Dern's performance in his latest, Inland Empire, is deserving of an Oscar.

Tradition says you should put up billboards around Hollywood touting her "for consideration" or take out banner ads in Deadline but, being David Lynch, the auteur instead set up a chair by the side the road on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea and sat, accompanied by a cow, next to a large still of Dern.

Confused passers-by quickly started stopping by for a chat (video below), one asking him why there was also a poster saying: "Without cheese there wouldn't be an Inland Empire."

"Cheese is made from milk, get it?" Lynch said in reference to the poster and cow. It didn't really clear much up, but this interview with Wired offered a bit more elucidation:

"You know, there are a bunch of Academy members and all sorts of other awards activity going on out there. And people solve problems with money normally; well, I don’t have any money. And I also feel that the Academy members must be sick of seeing ad after ad after ad costing a fortune with no one really paying attention. Honestly, I’m out there with the cow, and meeting the greatest bunch of people. The other day, we had my friend (director of USC’s Polish Music Center) Marek Zebrowski out there playing piano. It was so beautiful, such a great day, out with Georgia the cow, beautiful piano music, meeting so many great people."

Dern didn't end up getting nominated for Inland Empire, though she did land her second Oscar nod in 2015 for Wild.