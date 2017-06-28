In a pairing one fan described as a "legendary combo", Ryan Reynolds has posted an Instagram photo of Deadpool giving a piggyback to actor Julian Dennison as filming gets underway.

"Giving Julian Dennison a warm Deadpool [spelt out in emoji] welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ," Reynolds wrote, referencing Dennison's character in last year's Taika Waititi indie hit, Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Fan response was pretty positive, with commenters screaming: "HOLY FUUUUUUCK", "OH MY FUCKING GOD" and "RICKY BAKER!!!!!!"

The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Giving Julian Dennison a warm 💀💩L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Reynolds also posted a photo of the film's first slate, marking its commencement of principal photography.

"The sun sets on day 1," he said. "Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt."

Paparazzi snapped photos from the Vancouver, Canada set of Deadpool 2 yesterday, seeing the superhero apparently crashing a kids' party in slacks.

The film is being directed by David Leitch from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with Reynolds returning in the title role, joined by Morena Baccarin, T. J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, and Jack Kesy.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit cinemas on 1 June, 2018.