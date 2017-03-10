Zazie Beetz, the breakout female lead in acclaimed TV series Atlanta, has bagged the role of Domino in Deadpool 2.

The film's lead actor and producer, Ryan Reynolds, announced the news on Twitter by posting a photo of Beetz' name spelled out with dominoes.

Marvel character Domino - real name Neena Thurman - bears the power of telekinesis and is part of mercenary groups known as Six Pack and X-Force.



Her partner is the villain Cable whose appearance in the sequel was teased in Deadpool's post-credits scene. His casting is rumoured to have been one of the reasons why original director Tim Miller abandoned the project making way for John Wick co-director David Leitch.

Beetz plays Van in the Golden Globe-winning comedy series Atlanta opposite Donald Glover. She is said to have beat out the likes of Mackenzie Davis and Scandal star Kerry Washington.

Deadpool 2 - which was recently teased by 20th Century Fox ahead of record-breaking X-Men spinoff Logan - will be released 2 March 2018.