In Ryan Reynolds' first fully-fledged incarnation of the cheeky, spandex-wearing superhero Deadpool, his character is content and in love with girlfriend Vanessa [Morena Baccarin].

But that could change in future instalments, Reynolds suggests, and the pansexual Marvel character could be seen with a boyfriend at some point as well.

"What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else," he told Variety in its cover story this week.

"I think that could be played up more. He's an outsider in every way, shape and form... the only thing you have to consider going forward is: 'Are we being faithful to the canon that we nurtured and created?'

"One of those things is that Deadpool is in love with Vanessa. Deadpool isn't in love with Vanessa just because she's a woman. He's in love with Vanessa because he loves her."

LGBT+ relationships are still rarely depicted in top Hollywood films.

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California examined 700 films released between 2007 and 2014 and looked at LGBT people featured onscreen as well as those featured in film production.

Out of a total of 4,610 characters in the top 100 films of 2014: 10 were gay men, four were lesbians, and five were bisexual.

Depictions of healthy romantic or sexual relationships were scarce; of 19 LGB characters, only two were portrayed as being in a public, stable, long-term partnership, while another two were shown dating.

One of the reasons cited for Hollywood's apparent fear or reluctance to introduce more diverse characters to its screens is the risk of alienating audiences in countries where gay rights are less tolerated.

Reynolds points out that this would not be a problem for Deadpool, at least, because the film is banned in China. "We were rated 'f**k you!' in China," he said.

Deadpool 2 is set for release on 2 March 2018.