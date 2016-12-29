This week saw the passing of two Hollywood icons - Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds - within a day of each other.

Over the course of their lives, the mother-daughter duo endured tempestuous times but remained the best of friends until their passing. The fact they were so willing to talk openly about their struggles on Oprah Winfrey's chat show in 2011 was proof of how endlessly resilient and professional these two extraordinary individuals were.

Fisher wasn't just an actor: she wrote several novels also, one being Postcards from the Edge - a fictionalised account of how it was to be brought up by a Hollywood movie star parent (a film adaptation starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine followed in 1990).

The sobering and often hilarious interview - conducted to coincide with the HBO documentary of Fisher's Wishful Drinking - lasts for over 40 minutes and sees the duo perform a touching medley. Among other things, the duo talk about Reynolds' ill-fated relationship with Fisher's father, crooning sensation Eddie, and the Princess Leia actor's mental health problems.

Reynolds shot to fame after starring in classic 1952 musical Singin' in the Rain opposite Gene Kelly.

"There have been a few times where I thought I was going to lose Carrie," Reynolds can be seen saying. "I've had to walk through a lot of my tears but Carrie's worth it.

"My lowest point in Carrie's and my relationship was when we discovered that she was ill, or that she had this mental health problem and that it was going to be with her forever. That was very hard. How was she going to get along in life? How can I help her life? All I can do is love her and always shall."

You can watch the full interview below.

The world has been saddened by the news of Fisher and Reynolds' deaths, with an overwhelming outpouring of tributes flooding in from across the world.