Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher had a charming fight over flying coach to the Star Wars set

Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher were close right up until their deaths, which fell a day apart, with Reynolds’ last words being: “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.”

Fisher will be remembered as an absolute force of nature, and her mother was pretty strong-willed too, as evidenced by this sweet little anecdote from the pre-production of the first Star Wars film.

According to GamesRadar, the budget for a A New Hope was so tight that director George Lucas and his cast and crew were booked in to fly from the US to the UK set in economy rather than first class.

When Reynolds, she of the Hollywood starlet era, got wind of this, the Singin’ in the Rain actress promptly picked up the phone and called Lucas to complain and suggest he do something about it.

Her daughter was nearby Lucas however, and snatched the phone from him to say: "Mother, I want to fly coach, will you fuck off?!"

Fisher was never one to mince her words. Asked how she got the part of Princess Leia in Star Wars during a Vanity Fair interview, she said: “I slept with some nerd. I hope it was George… I took too many drugs to remember.”

Reynolds, 84, died following a stroke on 28 January, while Fisher, 60, died of complications from a heart attack on 27 January. She is survived by daughter Billie Lourd, who is also an actress.

