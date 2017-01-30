Ever the erudite and wise political commentator (you may remember him schooling a journalist on the red carpet over their ‘fake news’ question), Denzel Washington gave his two cents on the current political climate backstage at the SAG awards on Sunday night, a ceremony dominated by acceptance speeches that referenced the new POTUS’s hugely controversial travel ban executive order.

We all assumed that the internet would bring us closer together, but Denzel sees it doing the opposite.

“I think we as Americans better learn to unite,” he said backstage. “We need to put our elected officials’ feet to the fire and demand that they work together or they won’t get back into office.

“We’re getting further and further apart in this technological age.”

Denzel gives it up for “The guys that don’t get recognized!” #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Z8Q6c5uNpF — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

“Everybody can’t be right. I think this is an opportunity, actually, to look at ourselves and say, ‘Are we together, really, and are we holding our officials accountable to make sure they’re working together?’ This is what’s happening, and God only knows where it’s going.”

While Washington saved his political thoughts for after the ceremony, many winners expressed theirs on stage.