However you may feel about Disney's attempt to turn The Lion King into one of its live-action moneyspinners, you have to admire its rather perfect casting choices.

The Wrap reports that John Oliver, of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, will be voicing the part of Zazu, the uptight, officious red-billed hornbill who served as advisor to King Mufasa. The part was originally voiced by Rowan Atkinson.

Donald Glover joined the project as Simba back in February, alongside James Earl Jones, who will reprise his role as Mufasa, as the studio likely realised pretty quickly no other human could deliver, "Remember who you are", with quite the same oomph.

The studio has already found its Timon and Pumbaa in comedians Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, taking on the roles made famous by Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella.

It's also been rumoured that Disney are keen to secure Beyoncé for the role of Nala, though there's no official confirmation as to whether she's been approached for the role.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film looks to retread The Jungle Book's success with creating CGI animal performances, though how that works in a universe devoid entirely humans is yet to be seen.

The Lion King hits UK cinemas 19 July 2019.