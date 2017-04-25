The Hollywood Walk of Fame star belonging to Donald Trump has been vandalised once again as the US President celebrates his 100th day in office.

Photos that have been obtained by TMZ shows Trump's commemorative star fit with graffiti bearing the words “F*ck Trump.”

The star has only been recently replaced after it was destroyed with a pickaxe and sledgehammer a week before he won the election in October 2016. The culprit - James Otis - was later sentenced to three years of probation and 20 days of road maintenance work.

No arrests have been made regarding the latest act of vandalism.

Trump's presidential inauguration took place 100 days ago in Washington D.C. on 20 January where he gave a speech that seemed strangely familiar to one spoken by Batman villain Bane (Tom Hardy) in Christopher Nolan film The Dark Knight Rises.

1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

It was revealed last week how Trump agreed to let Oscar-winning Al Pacino film Scent of a Woman (1992) shoot scenes in his hotel on the proviso that he was given a cameo in the film. Director Martin Brest agreed but later left his appearance on the cutting room floor.