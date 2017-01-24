Donald Trump is 'like a Batman villain' say Bane creators who voted Trump

The world was watching as Donald Trump made his inauguration speech last week, many wondering how the controversial Republican would open his presidency.

Notably, the now-President of the United States’ speech drew comparisons to The Dark Knight Rises villain Bane, both saying “and giving it back to you, the people.”

A side-by-side comparison clip soon went viral, showcasing just how similar Bane and Trump’s words were.

Oddly enough, the creators of Bane - comic book writer Chuck Dixon and artist Graham Nolan - have both agreed Trump is basically a Batman villain - but that didn’t stop them both voting for him.

“Is he like a Batman villain? In many ways, he is,” Dixon told The Hollywood Reporter. “But our last guy in that office often reminded me of a Bond villain. So there you go.”

Trump Inauguration protests around the World







1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

Nolan added: “Politicians and public figures are fair game for jokes and satire. I think that sometimes these entertainers/comedians cross the line and are mean-spirited, though. Some trolls are even going after the President's young son, and I think that is despicable.”

Both writers explained why they voted for Trump, Dixon saying: “I really do think he’ll go to work on my dearest political desire to see the federal government shrunk down to a manageable size.”

Recently, Mark Hamill - who voices the Joker in the Batman animated series - began reading Trump’s infamous Tweets in the Joker’s voice.