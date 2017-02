When it comes to being cultured, former-President Barack Obama was king, constantly recommending books and films to the people of America.

Since leaving the White House, various fun tidbits of information about the Obama family have been released, including their film viewing habits.

“There was never a film they didn’t request to watch,” one studio executive told The Hollywood Reporter, adding how they routinely requested awards screeners, including La La Land.

Another source added how the family even requested the unfavourably reviewed Monster Trucks several days before leaving the White House.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Interestingly, Michelle and Barack’s daughter, Malia, is currently interning at Harvey Weinstein’s film company, who recently released Gold, The Founder, and Oscar nominee Lion.

An executive added: “Bill Clinton was famously interested as well in movies, but that was in the DVD era, so more often than not, he would ask for DVDs. George W. not so much.”

Despite Oscar season being in full force, Donald Trump’s administration has only requested two films: Finding Dory and the James Franco/Bryan Cranston comedy Why Him?.

Meanwhile, throughout his time as President, Obama recommended over 79 books. Trump’s favourite book is reportedly the Bible, followed closely by his very own Art of the Deal.