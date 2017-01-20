The day of reckoning is here. Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States later today - a day many feared and some thought would never come.

Yesterday, the day before the inauguration, a celebratory concert took place at the Lincoln memorial, with numerous artists performing.

At one point, Oscar-winner Jon Voight appeared on stage to thank Trump and all those who voted for the Republican.

“This is some day,” Voight began. “Dear friends. Fellow Americans. I’m so honoured to be here to welcome you all to the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

“We have all been witness to a very gruelling year-and-a-half for the President-elect. We have all witnessed a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless in anticipation, not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr Trump whose only desire was to make America great again. He certainly didn’t need this job, and yes, God answered our prayers.”

Rehearsal for Presidential Inauguration







12 show all Rehearsal for Presidential Inauguration





















1/12 The US Capitol building is seen ahead of the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

2/12 Participants take part in a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

3/12 Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, left, playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing the part of Melania Trump, walk along the parade route during a dress rehearsal for Inauguration Day in Washington, DC Getty Images

4/12 Work is still being performed on the stage ahead of next week inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty

5/12 A sign welcoming President-elect Donald Trump is seen near the White House in Washington, DC Getty Images

6/12 Workers prepare the West Front of the US Capitol for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty

7/12 A marching band rehearses on the East side of the US Capitol in Washington DC, during a dress rehearsal Getty Images

8/12 Maxine McGinnis arranges the Trump paraphernalia for sale on a store shelf at the White House Gifts store in Washington DC Getty

9/12 Donald Trump hot sauce is seen for sale on the store shelf of Stars and Stripes store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power. The inauguration will take place on January 20th when President Barack Obama ends his 8 year run as Americas president Getty Images

10/12 Sarah Chambers shops for Trump paraphernalia at the White House Gifts store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power as President in Washington DC Getty Images

11/12 The Washington Monument is seen as preparations continue for the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

12/12 Workers prepare the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial to be used in the presidential inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take the reins of power in Washington DC Getty Images

Interestingly, Trump has previously been very critical of Voight’s daughter, actress Angelina Jolie. “She's been with so many guys she makes me look like a baby, OK, with the other side,” he told Larry King during a 2006 interview. “And, I just don't even find her attractive.”

Throughout Trump’s campaign, thought, Voight remained an ardent supporter of the controversial figure despite most of Hollywood being increasingly critical.

Another notable moment from the inauguration concert was Trump singing along to “God Bless the USA,” leading to a nightmarish GIF to signal in his Presidency.