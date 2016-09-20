Last week, Jimmy Fallon was accused of 'humanising a monster’ after ruffling Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s hair during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“Jimmy Fallon inviting Trump on is part of the normalising of hate,” wrote one angry viewer. “Should be ashamed of himself. Lost all respect from me.”

The host has since defended the segment, telling reporters from TMZ: "Have you seen my show? I’m never too hard on anyone,” adding that Trump was a ‘good sport’.

Fallon was further pressed on which candidate New Yorkers should vote for, to which he replied “Get out there and vote,” refusing to take either side.

Hilary Clinton has since appeared on Fallon’s show, reassuring the country she took time out of the current election run to recover from her illness.

London mayor Sadiq Khan recently spoke out against Trump, saying how the candidate is “playing into the hands of Isis.”

"Donald Trump said that Muslims from around the world - I'm paraphrasing - would not be welcome into the United States of America. Not only does that show a lack of understanding and awareness of the great country that is the USA and its history and legacy, it's also inadvertently playing into the hands of Daesh and so-called Isis because it implies it's not possible to be a Western liberal and mainstream Muslim.”

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







1/14 On Isis: "Some of the candidates, they went in and didn’t know the air conditioner didn’t work and sweated like dogs, and they didn’t know the room was too big because they didn’t have anybody there. How are they going to beat ISIS?" Getty

2/14 On immigration: "I will build a great wall — and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me —and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words." Reuters

3/14 On Free Trade: "Free trade is terrible. Free trade can be wonderful if you have smart people. But we have stupid people." PAUL J. RICHARDS | AFP | Getty Images

4/14 On Mexicans: "When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists." Getty

5/14 On China: "I just sold an apartment for $15 million to somebody from China. Am I supposed to dislike them?... I love China. The biggest bank in the world is from China. You know where their United States headquarters is located? In this building, in Trump Tower." Getty Images

6/14 On work: "If you're interested in 'balancing' work and pleasure, stop trying to balance them. Instead make your work more pleasurable." AP

7/14 On success: "What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate."

8/14 On life: "Everything in life is luck." AFP

9/14 On ambition: "You have to think anyway, so why not think big?" Getty Images

10/14 On his opponents: "Bush is totally in favour of Common Core. I don't see how he can possibly get the nomination. He's weak on immigration. He's in favour of Common Core. How the hell can you vote for this guy? You just can't do it." Reuters

11/14 On Obamacare: "You have to be hit by a tractor, literally, a tractor, to use it, because the deductibles are so high. It's virtually useless. And remember the $5 billion web site?... I have so many web sites, I have them all over the place. I hire people, they do a web site. It costs me $3." Getty Images

12/14 On Barack Obama: "Obama is going to be out playing golf. He might be on one of my courses. I would invite him. I have the best courses in the world. I have one right next to the White House." PA

13/14 On himself: "Love him or hate him, Trump is a man who is certain about what he wants and sets out to get it, no holds barred. Women find his power almost as much of a turn-on as his money." Getty Images

14/14 On America: "The American Dream is dead. But if I get elected president I will bring it back bigger and better and stronger than ever before and we will make America great again." GETTY

Trump previously said that London is so "radicalised" that there are areas where the Metropolitan police are "afraid for their lives".