Come Donald Trump’s eventual inauguration day, America will once again be split in two: one-half of the population will be celebrating the Republican taking over from Obama, the other half rallying against him.

Already, the likes of Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson, and Cher have signed on to march against Trump in Washington as part of the Women’s March on Washington.

In New York, fellow Hollywood actors will rally against the future President, including Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore and Rosie Perez.

Thousands of New Yorkers are expected to attend, according to the group’s organisers, with Greenpeace and the liberal activist organisation MoveOn marching on Trump’s home.

1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

"We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination, and harmful policies, today, tomorrow and every day," Ruffalo said in a statement picked up by The Hollywood Reporter. “[Participants] are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear."

The demonstration - which opposes Trump’s policies on immigration, climate change, healthcare and workers’ rights - will take place outside the Trump-developed Trump International Hotel and Tower, only half a mile from Trump Tower.

On Twitter, Bill de Blasio revealed he will also be joining the march, writing: “I'm rallying at Trump Int’l Hotel at 6PM on Jan. 19 because our next president needs to hear from all NYers before he takes office. Join us.”

I'm rallying at Trump Int’l Hotel at 6PM on Jan. 19 because our next president needs to hear from all NYers before he takes office. Join us. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) 16 January 2017

Meanwhile, Trump’s inauguration concert has been hit with numerous controversies, with a Bruce Springsteen tribute band dropping out. Having not secured any big names (minus 3 Doors Down) The National and Common have revealed they will be headlining an anti-Trump inauguration.