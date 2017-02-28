Despite being ardently against Hollywood, Donald Trump seemingly still tuned into the Oscars to watch Hollywood’s celebrate each others work from the past year.

During an interview with Fox & Friends, according to Deadline, Trump was asked about the various comments made by actors against him, criticising host Jimmy Kimmel for “pulling out the race card”.

“Look, it just seems like the other side, whenever they’re losing badly, they always pull out the race card. I’ve watched it for years. I watched it against Ronald Reagan, I’ve watched it against so many other people. And they always like pulling out the race card.

He continued: “In fact, I did much better than many other Republicans in the last election. I did much better with Hispanics, I did much better with African Americans.”

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet







24 show all Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet













































1/24 Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images

2/24 Taraji P. Henson Getty Images

3/24 Chrissy Teigen Getty Images

4/24 Ruth Negga Reuters

5/24 Dev Patel PA

6/24 Karlie Kloss Getty Images

7/24 Emma Roberts Getty Images

8/24 Riz Ahmed

9/24 Felicity Jones AFP/Getty Images

10/24 Isabelle Huppert AFP/Getty Images

11/24 Mahershala Ali Rex Features

12/24 Michelle Williams Getty Images

13/24 Naomie Harris AFP/Getty Images

14/24 Scarlett Johansson Getty Images

15/24 Ryan Gosling Getty Images

16/24 Viola Davis Getty Images

17/24 Charlize Theron Getty Images

18/24 Dakota Johnson REUTERS

19/24 Chris Evans

20/24 Brie Larson

21/24 Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner REUTERS

22/24 Sofia Boutella PA

23/24 Pharrell Williams Rex Features

24/24 Kirsten Dunst Getty Images

During his opening monologue, Kimmel began: “I want to say thank you to President Trump. I mean, remember last year when it seemed the Oscars were racist?” referencing last year's 'Oscars So White' controversy.

While the Trump comments attracted a lot of attention, the evening's final moments - in which the wrong Best Picture winner was announced - stole the majority headlines around the world.