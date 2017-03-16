Aardman Animations are back - ready to warm your soul with a little British charm.

The studio behind the likes of Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run have returned with a brand new stop-motion animation, Early Man; helmed by Nick Park, it follows the adventures of caveman Dug (voiced by Eddie Redmayne) and his sidekick boar Hognob, as he attempts to unite his tribe so they can defeat the mighty Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston), ruler of the Bronze Age city, and save their home.

The film is absolutely packed to the brim with homegrown talent; with Redmayne and Hiddleston featuring alongside the likes of Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall, Richard Ayoade, Selina Griffiths, Johnny Vegas, Mark Williams, Gina Yashere, Simon Greenall, and Richard Webber.

Park called the cast, "a loveable bunch of misfits voiced by some exceptional British talent. They’re essentially a group of inept cavemen and women including Treebor, played by Richard Ayoade, a gentle giant scared of his own shadow; Magma, Treebor’s no nonsense mother voiced by Selena Griffiths and Mark Williams as Barry, whose best friend is a rock. Chief Bobnar, voiced by the brilliant Timothy Spall, leads the pack as their long-suffering leader, and father figure to his tribe of idiotic brutes."

The film is still currently in production, but was quickly snapped up by Studiocanal at Cannes back in 2015; with the film prepped for UK debut on 26 January 2018.