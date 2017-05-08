The film itself is pretty entertaining but boy, does Edge of Tomorrow struggle when it comes to titles.

The first film was originally going to be called All You Need Is Kill, which sounds like an Austin Power film, and then became Edge of Tomorrow, which doesn't really sound like anything nor make much sense.

Now the sequel has been christened, with director Doug Liman telling Collider:

"We have an amazing story! It’s incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film. It will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we’ll do it. But it’s not an if, it’s a when."

Not only is Live Die Repeat and Repeat absurdly literal, it's also just the tagline from the Edge of Tomorrow DVD, which read 'Live. Die. Repeat.'

Anyway, uninspired titles aside, Cruise has apparently come up with a cool idea for the film that will make it simultaneously a sequel and a prequel.

Liman enthused: