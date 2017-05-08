The film itself is pretty entertaining but boy, does Edge of Tomorrow struggle when it comes to titles.
The first film was originally going to be called All You Need Is Kill, which sounds like an Austin Power film, and then became Edge of Tomorrow, which doesn't really sound like anything nor make much sense.
Now the sequel has been christened, with director Doug Liman telling Collider:
"We have an amazing story! It’s incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film. It will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we’ll do it. But it’s not
Not only is Live Die Repeat and Repeat absurdly literal, it's also just the tagline from the Edge of Tomorrow DVD, which read 'Live. Die. Repeat.'
Anyway, uninspired titles aside, Cruise has apparently come up with a cool idea for the film that will make it simultaneously a sequel and a prequel.
Liman enthused:
“I’ve had some radical ideas about how to make a sequel that would interest me, in the same way that I had ideas of how you make an independent film and then Swingers came along and it was like ‘Aha, that’s the perfect movie for me to test these ideas out on.’ I had these intellectual ideas on how you should make a sequel that are unlike how anybody else makes a sequel, and this script and this idea fit perfectly into that idea. So it’s gonna revolutionize how people make sequels. And again that’s why I try to do things like Invisible that are just, the revolution’s sort of built into the idea. It’s more heresy in the film world for me to pitch things that are sort of unheard of.”
