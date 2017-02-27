Whilst the majority of the Oscars ceremony ran along without a hitch, there was one huge mix-up that has the Internet Tweeting Steve Harvey memes like crazy.

Warren Beaty announced favourite La La Land had won the coveted Best Picture prize, when - in reality - Moonlight had won.

One story that emerged via social media was how he had been given Emma Stone’s Best Actress card for La La Land, and therefore read the wrong film.

However, Stone has clarified that she was holding her acceptance card the entire time, saying in a post-awards press conference: “I fucking loved Moonlight. God, I love Moonlight so much! I’m so excited for Moonlight! And, of course, it was an amazing thing to hear La La Land. I think we all would have loved to win Best Picture.

“But we are so excited for Moonlight. I think it is one of the best films of all time. So I was pretty beside myself. I was also holding my Best Actress in a leading role card that entire time.

“So whatever story - I don’t mean to start stuff - but whatever story that was, I had the card. So, I’m not sure what happened. And I really wanted to talk to you guys first.” Watch below.

Meanwhile, catch up on all the latest action with our live blog, along with our full winners' list here.