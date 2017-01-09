Ryan Seacrest fumbled what would otherwise have been a perfectly decent red carpet interview with Emma Stone, and her response left fans delighted.

Speaking to Stone, who appears in the critically-acclaimed film La La Land with co-star Ryan Gosling, Seacrest asked her a few questions about the film before turning the subject to her fashion choices.

"It's pink and there are stars on it," Stone responded simply before adding: "Valentino."

It wasn't quite as "epic" a moment as many fans made out but it was one that Stone handled very well, considering how many actresses express frustration at the tediousness of red carpet fashion questions.

Emma Stone surgically eviscerates @RyanSeacrest during her interview at the #GoldenGlobe 😂😂 — TheAfabulous50♊️ (@afabulous50) January 9, 2017

Ryan Seacrest: "Tell me about your dress?" Emma Stone, with best answer of the night: "It's pink and there are stars on it." #GoldenGlobes — Amy Odell (@amyodell) January 9, 2017

But Emma Stone's response to @RyanSeacrest's questioning about her dress was perfect 👏 #AskHerMore https://t.co/E1DnTyowQn — soy dirty hannah (@hsieff) January 9, 2017

The Golden Globe audience had already noticed that something seemed 'off' about the host, observing an apparent lack of energy that led to some rather awkward interactions with Keith Urban, Amy Adams, Michelle Williams and Natalie Portman.

The #AskHerMore campaign launched by actress and comedian, director and producer Amy Poehler, which began in 2014 prompted reporters to ask actresses questions about their work rather than what they were wearing.

One stand-out moment at the Screen Actors Guild awards that year was Cate Blanchett, who caught a cameraman taking a sweeping, full-length shot of her to capture her outfit.

"Do you do that to the guys?" she demanded.

Since 2014 the campaign has been supported by the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore and Patricia Arquette.