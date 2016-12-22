Emma Stone says jokes she improvised on film sets were given to male co-stars

Emma Stone is one of Hollywood's most high-profile actresses, but apparently even she can find it difficult to be taken seriously.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for a recent profile, the 28-year-old star of La La Land spoke about her experiences on film sets, and said that she can often feel weary when she brings up ideas, because they tend to be ignored or overlooked.

"There are times in the past, making a movie, where I've been told that I'm hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea," she said.

"I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke, and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away.

"Or it's been me saying: 'I really don't think this line is gonna work' and being told: 'Just say it, just say it, if it doesn't work we'll cut it out'." And they didn't cut it out, and it really didn't work!"

Stone went off-the-record before elaborating on her point.

Her new film La La Land is currently looking like the one to beat on Oscars night, after sweeping the board at the Critics' Choice Award including crucial wins in the categories for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

The film is set for release in UK cinemas on 13 January 2017.