As many of you will know, Emma Watson rose to fame playing bookworm Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, being cast at just 10 years old.

Also, as you may know, watching footage of your younger self is an exacerbating experience, akin to your mum going through family photo albums with your new partner. We’ve all been there.

Well, perhaps not in the same way Watson has.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, the host decided to play outtakes from the first Harry Potter film to his audience of several million. Watson rightly cringed as her younger self mouthed Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint’s lines.

Luckily, the actor - who was promoting Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast - wasn’t phased by the footage, which features Watson embodying Hermione.

She went on to explain how mouthing other people's lines was a huge problem, the director having to do numerous takes for each scene. Watch the full segment below.

Meanwhile, Watson has been busy defending herself from Beyoncé fans after taking part in a controversial Vanity Fair cover shoot.