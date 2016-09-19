Considering it earned a total of 23 nominations, Game of Thrones is being represented very well at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy series, is one of several cast members who is attending tonight's ceremony and she's taken the opportunity to tease the upcoming season of the show.

Speaking to E! on the red carpet, Turner was asked what she felt when she first read through the season 7 scripts.

"I was actually speechless," she said. "This season is unbelievable and I think fans are going to be really satisfied. It's crazy."

Game of Thrones could well make history at this year's Emmy awards by becoming the biggest award-winning show since the awards ceremony began; the show has so far clocked up 35 wins over six series - picking up nine wins at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, which encompasses many of the technical awards - already making it the biggest-winning dramas series of all time. However, only three more wins would see Thrones surpass the overall record for highest number of wins, beating sitcom Frasier's total of 35.



The show is nominated in several of the acting categories as well as for Oustanding Drama Series where it faces competition from The Americans, Better Call Saul, Downton Abbey, Homeland, House of Cards, and Mr Robot.

It was announced earlier this year that season 8 would be the popular series' last.