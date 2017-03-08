  1. Culture
Eva Green set to star in Tim Burton's Dumbo remake

She's currently in talks to play one of the film's three main adult roles, in a take which promises to mix both CG and live-action elements

Tim Burton's cinematic clique looks like it has a new official leader - and her name is Eva Green

Deadline reports she's currently in early talks to star as the female lead of Tim Burton's live-action remake of Disney's Dumbo, which would make it the third time Green has collaborated with the director; following 2012's Dark Shadows and last year's Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

Green would star as one of three main adult roles in the film, set to follow a father whose children develop a close bond with the titular elephant; the search, however, is still on for an actor to fill the role of the father, as deals with both Will Smith and Chris Pine have fallen through. It still seems like Tom Hanks is set to play the film's villain, meanwhile. 

Eva Green to play Virginia Woolf in film about lesbian love affair

The film, penned by Transformers writer Ehren Kruger, doesn't sound like particularly tantalising material for Burton to work with - whose recent run of films have often suffered from deep narrative and screenplay issues; with the film's mix of CG and live-action seeing Dumbo fall closely in line with Disney's latest run of remakes, including The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast.

Green has become increasingly sought after thanks to her incredible work on Showtime series Penny Dreadful, starring in upcoming projects Based on a True Story and Euphoria

There's no word on when Disney is hoping to release the film, although the studio is reportedly close to starting production.

