After lending his voice to Beauty and the Beast's Lumiere, Ewan McGregor is once more entering the world of Disney's live-action remakes.

Variety has confirmed the actor is in talks to star in Disney's Christopher Robin, directed by Marc Forster and penned by Hidden Figures' Allison Schroeder.

It essentially acts as a live-action sequel to 1977's The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and will provide a new spin on A.A. Milne's classic story.

The film sees Christopher Robin all-grown-up, played by McGregor; a man who has lost the sense of wonder and imagination that once fuelled his adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Thankfully, Pooh and his friends once more reenter Robin's life to help bring it all back.

Disney's project will go up against Fox Searchlight's own drama Goodbye Christopher Robin, focusing on the real-life story of A.A. Milne, starring Margot Robbie and Domhnall Gleeson.