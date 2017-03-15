Considering Fantastic Beasts 2 was announced shortly before the release of the original, it's no surprise to learn that Warner Bros is wasting no time in starting up production on the fantasy sequel with an August 2017 date reportedly set.

As expected, the sequel will film in Europe with My Entertainment World reporting that the UK and Paris, France are listed as shooting locations; New York - the first film's setting - is not mentioned.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is J.K. Rowling's prequel spinoff set in the same universe as Harry Potter. Upon its release in November, the film broke UK box office records and has since amassed an impressive $812 million (£633m) worldwide.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them Clip - Welcome To New York

The sequel will merge the franchises with the inclusion of a young Dumbledore following the previous film's introduction of dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), the Hogwarts headmaster's old foe.

Eddie Redmayne is returning as Newt Scamander alongside Katharine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Zoe Kravitz whose role of Leta Lestrange will be enlarged.

JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches







7 show all JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches











1/7 Harry and the Dursleys, by J.K. Rowling

2/7 Quidditch, by JK Rowling

3/7 Peeves, by JK Rowling

4/7 Snape, by JK Rowling

5/7 Outside Privet Drive, by J.K. Rowling

6/7 MIrror of Erised, by J.K. Rowling

7/7 The Weasleys, by J.K. Rowling

Fantastic Beasts 2, which will once again be directed by David Yates, is the second of a planned five instalments in the franchise, all of which will be written by Potter author Rowling.

The first film won an Oscar last month for its achievements in Costume Design.

Fantastic Beasts 2 will be released 16 November 2018.