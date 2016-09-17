The upcoming season of critically-acclaimed anthology series Fargo has added to its ever-growing cast.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead - last seen in 10 Cloverfield Lane - will star opposite Carrie Coon and two versions of Ewan McGregor in Noah Hawley's FX series.

She will play the extremely Fargo-sounding Nikki Swango, a crafty recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge playing.

Fargo's first season starred Martin Freeman, Billy Bob Thornton and Alison Tolman while the follow-up - a prequel - saw appearances from Patrick Wilson, Kirsten Dunst and Ted Danson all appear.

The series goes into tomorrow night's Emmy Awards with 18 nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series in which it faces opposition from The Night Manager and Roots.

Winstead most recently appeared in The Good Wife creators' satirical sci-fi series BrainDead. Her film credits include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof.

Fargo's third season will debut next year. It's based on the Oscar-winning 1996 Coen Brothers film of the same name starring Frances McDormand and William H. Macy.