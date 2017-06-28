Michelle Rodriguez has threatened to quit the Fast & Furious franchise should producers not shed more light on female characters in future instalments.

The star, who has appeared in the bankable series since its 2001 debut, made the claim in an Instagram post intended to promote the US digital release of recent outing Fast & Furious 8.

“I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” she wrote, adding, “Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise.”

Rodriguez' character Letty - the wife of series protagonist Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) - is arguably the franchise's sole central female character following the departure of Jordana Brewster who was written out after the death of Paul Walker.

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love 🤘🏼❤️🤗🙏🦄✨🌍🙊🤔 A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT



The series' ensemble has always evidently heavier on the male actors: Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Statham, Luke Evans, Scott Eastwood and Kurt Russell all star alongside Diesel.

Fast & Furious 8 saw the addition of both Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, the former playing the film's chief villain and the latter merely a cameo.

The film performed staggeringly well at the box office taking over $1 billion globally. Two more films, released in 2019 and 2021, will conclude the franchise bringing the film count to 10.

Other female stars to have appeared in the seven films include Ronda Rousey, Nathalie Emmanuel and Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot.