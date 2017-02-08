With The Fate of the Furious, we've come to the eighth instalment of the franchise that refuses to end and refuses ever to chill out, for even one brief second.

Which almost makes it a logical next step to see Fast & Furious Live announced, set to make you feel just a deliriously entertained and deeply confused as each of those increasingly ludicrous films have so majestically pulled off.

Starting in January 2018, the global live-arena tour promises to bring some of the franchise's most memorable stunts to life through a combination of vehicular acrobatics pulled off by precision performance drivers, blockbuster set design, and digital projections.

“Fast & Furious Live will transform the live-entertainment industry in the same way the global box-office franchise has redefined the action genre,” said Vince Klaseus, President, Universal Brand Development. “Fans will experience everything they love about the films in an up-close and incredibly cool live show, putting them in the centre of the action.”

The show is being developed by Brand Events, who were also behind the recent Top Gear Live tour; so expect this show will be a must-see both for films fans, and for petrolheads in general.

Fast & Furious 8 - Super Bowl TV Spot - Trailer

A brand new teaser for The Fate of the Furious recently debuted at the Super Bowl, which sees the team's efforts to find a normal life interrupted when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom (Vin Diesel) into the world of crime, leading him to betray those closest to him.

The Fate of the Furious hits UK cinemas 14 April.