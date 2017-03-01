Since the Oscars fumble on Sunday night, the Internet has been ablaze with rumours over what exactly happened for Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to announce the wrong Best Picture.

Pricewaterhouse Cooper - the accounting firm in charge of tabulating the evening's winners - has since taken full responsibility for the blunder, naming Brian Cullinan as the one to have given Beatty the incorrect envelope.

On the night, however, there were a few more confused people. One detailed insider report from The New Yorker has revealed how those in attendance reacted on the evening.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the Academy President, said of the event: “Horror. I just thought, What? What? I looked out and I saw a member of Pricewaterhouse coming on the stage, and I was, like, Oh, no, what—what’s happening? What what WHAT? What could possibly. . . ?

“And then I just thought, Oh, my God, how does this happen? How. Does. This. Happen. And it was such a wonderful show.”

At the Governer’s Ball, where numerous celebrities danced the night away - including Sarah Paulson, Adrien Brody and Justin Timberlake - Dunaway was on hand to comment on the situation.

Oscars 2017: Watch the La La Land-Moonlight Best Picture error in full

“I really f**ked that up,” she told the publication. Thankfully, we now know it wasn’t all her fault, but questions around what exactly happened are still being raised.

Most recently, speaking to AP, Beatty said: “I feel it would be more appropriate for the president of the Academy, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, to publicly clarify what happened as soon as possible.”

Academy representatives are yet to reply to Beatty's comment. The Academy's initial statement read: “We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the best picture category during last night's Oscar ceremony. We apologise to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight, whose experience was profoundly altered by this error.

“We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved - including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide - we apologise.”

Host of the ceremony Jimmy Kimmel described the bizarre moment through his own perspective on his US talk show the following evening.