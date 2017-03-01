  1. Culture
  2. Film
  3. News

Faye Dunaway on Oscars Best Picture blunder: 'I really f**ked that up'

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs asked: 'How. Does. This. Happen.'

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
warren-beatty.jpg
Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty... with the wrong envelope Getty

Since the Oscars fumble on Sunday night, the Internet has been ablaze with rumours over what exactly happened for Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to announce the wrong Best Picture.

Pricewaterhouse Cooper - the accounting firm in charge of tabulating the evening's winners - has since taken full responsibility for the blunder, naming Brian Cullinan as the one to have given Beatty the incorrect envelope. 

On the night, however, there were a few more confused people. One detailed insider report from The New Yorker has revealed how those in attendance reacted on the evening.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the Academy President, said of the event: “Horror. I just thought, What? What? I looked out and I saw a member of Pricewaterhouse coming on the stage, and I was, like, Oh, no, what—what’s happening? What what WHAT? What could possibly. . . ? 

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet

  • 1/24

    Hailee Steinfeld

    Getty Images

  • 2/24

    Taraji P. Henson

    Getty Images

  • 3/24

    Chrissy Teigen

    Getty Images

  • 4/24

    Ruth Negga

    Reuters

  • 5/24

    Dev Patel

    PA

  • 6/24

    Karlie Kloss

    Getty Images

  • 7/24

    Emma Roberts

    Getty Images

  • 8/24

    Riz Ahmed

  • 9/24

    Felicity Jones

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/24

    Isabelle Huppert

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/24

    Mahershala Ali

    Rex Features

  • 12/24

    Michelle Williams

    Getty Images

  • 13/24

    Naomie Harris

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 14/24

    Scarlett Johansson

    Getty Images

  • 15/24

    Ryan Gosling

    Getty Images

  • 16/24

    Viola Davis

    Getty Images

  • 17/24

    Charlize Theron

    Getty Images

  • 18/24

    Dakota Johnson

    REUTERS

  • 19/24

    Chris Evans

  • 20/24

    Brie Larson

  • 21/24

    Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

    REUTERS

  • 22/24

    Sofia Boutella

    PA

  • 23/24

    Pharrell Williams

    Rex Features

  • 24/24

    Kirsten Dunst

    Getty Images

“And then I just thought, Oh, my God, how does this happen? How. Does. This. Happen. And it was such a wonderful show.”

At the Governer’s Ball, where numerous celebrities danced the night away - including Sarah Paulson, Adrien Brody and Justin Timberlake - Dunaway was on hand to comment on the situation.

Oscars 2017: Watch the La La Land-Moonlight Best Picture error in full

“I really f**ked that up,” she told the publication. Thankfully, we now know it wasn’t all her fault, but questions around what exactly happened are still being raised. 

Most recently, speaking to AP, Beatty said: “I feel it would be more appropriate for the president of the Academy, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, to publicly clarify what happened as soon as possible.”

Read more

Academy representatives are yet to reply to Beatty's comment. The Academy's initial statement read: “We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the best picture category during last night's Oscar ceremony. We apologise to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight, whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. 

“We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved - including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide - we apologise.”

Host of the ceremony Jimmy Kimmel described the bizarre moment through his own perspective on his US talk show the following evening.

Comments