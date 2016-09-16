The official trailer for the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, has beaten Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the most watched trailer within the first 24 hours.

In just a single day, the first official trailer was watched 114 million times, beating out the sci-fi film by over two million, according to Universal.

Debuting on Wednesday, the view count includes multiple platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. According to the studio, the video uploaded to the official Facebook page garnered 2.5 million views in just one hour.

The majority of views came from outside the US, with 74.6 being from international markets, 39.4 million from the states, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Fifty Shades Darker continues the misadventures of college student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), caught up in the covert sexual shenanigans of hunky business tycoon Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), a man described both as a romantic hero and an abusive creep - depending on who you're talking to.

Of course, Fifty Shades of Grey abruptly ended with Anastasia leaving Christian after realising the pair are simply incompatible, though it's a separation unlikely to last; the sequel picking up with Christian's attempts to entice Ana back into his life, which she accepts under a new arrangement of her choosing.

However, their temporary bliss is interrupted by the return of shadowy figures from Christian's past; promising plenty of steamy drama, with the final film in the trilogy Fifty Shades Freed pitched for a 2018 release.

Fifty Shades Darker hits UK cinemas 10 February 2017.