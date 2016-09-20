The Fifty Shades franchise - and its gargantuan box office - has bolstered Jamie Dornan into somewhat of a prime Hollywood position.

So it's no surprise to see him tethering himself to yet another potential major franchise, this time in the form of Lionsgate's Robin Hood: Origins, the studio's own take on the English folkloric hero who stole from rich to give to the poor.

The Hollywood Reporter states Dornan is currently in talks to play Will Scarlett, one of the band of Merry Men; a character who's known as something of a youthful hothead with a love for elegant clothes, often seen draped in red silk, and who serves as the group's best swordsman.

A prime role for Dornan; who's somewhat shifted his original image as The Fall's sinister serial killer towards the always glamorously suited Christian Grey. Kingsman's Taron Egerton will play the titular Hood, with Jamie Foxx as Little John and Eve Hewson as Maid Marian; with direction by Otto Bathurst, who's work on both Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror. Filming is set to commence in January in Budapest.

Fifty Shades Darker recently beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the most watched trailer within the first 24 hours of release, amassing an incredible 114 million views.

