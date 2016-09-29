We've been offered our very first glimpse at Domhnall Gleeson in the role of classic children's author A.A. Milne, known as the creator of Winnie the Pooh, in a film which will see him star alongside Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad) as his wife Daphne Milne.

Though the project is currently untitled, it promises to give a rare glimpse at the relationship between Milne and his son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston), whose toys inspired Winnie the Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Woods.

The film takes place during Milne's own climb to fame, as the books became swept up in international success, providing a much-needed respite to a post-war England; specifically on the attention that soon came to rest on Christopher Robin himself, as the inspiration for the famed fictional boy.

Gleeson and Robbie will star alongside Kelly Macdonald (Swallows and Amazons), Stephen Campbell Moore, Alex Lawther, Richard McCabe, Nico Mirallegro, Geraldine Somerville and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Principal photography has just begun on the project in Oxfordshire, Surrey, East Sussex, and London; under the direction of Simon Curtis (My Week With Marilyn), from a script penned by Frank Cottrell Boyce (Millions). You can see the first images from production below.

Domhnall Gleeson as 'Alan Milne' and Margot Robbie as 'Daphne Milne' in the film UNTITLED A.A. MILNE (David Appleby/ 2017 Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Domhnall Gleeson as 'Alan Milne' and Will Tilston as 'Christopher Robin Milne' in the film UNTITLED A.A. MILNE (David Appleby/ 2017 Fox Searchlight Pictures )

The project is yet to receive a release date.