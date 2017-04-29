In a brilliant bout of coincidence, it seems that The Lonely Island's next project is about a music festival that goes disastrously wrong.

Producer Seth Rogen confirmed the news on social media following the reports from the Bahamas-based Fyre Festival, an event which descended into chaos after guests found themselves stranded at an unfinished site after being promised a luxury event attended by supermodels including Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.

The festival, organised by Ja Rule and Billy McFarland, was due to feature performances from Blink-182, Disclosure and Skepta. Ticket prices ranged from $4,000 to $12,000.

This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 28, 2017

Corroborating this news was The Lonely Island trio comprised of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone who quipped that they're “thinking about suing” Fyre Festival for stealing their idea.

For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea. https://t.co/uiLxhzLg85 — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) April 28, 2017

The Lonely Island's most recent project was the big-screen feature Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping which was released in 2016. Fyre Festival, which was supposed to be spread over two weeks, was postponed indefinitely with all incoming flights to the Great Exuma Island location cancelled. Co-organiser McFarland - who confirmed the event will take place in 2018 - penned an honest open letter explaining why he believes the disaster occurred.