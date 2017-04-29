In a brilliant bout of coincidence, it seems that The Lonely Island's next project is about a music festival that goes disastrously wrong.
Producer Seth Rogen confirmed the news on social media following the reports from the Bahamas-based Fyre Festival, an event which descended into chaos after guests found themselves stranded at an unfinished site after being promised a luxury event attended by supermodels including Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.
The festival, organised by Ja Rule and Billy McFarland, was due to feature performances from Blink-182, Disclosure and Skepta. Ticket prices ranged from $4,000 to $12,000.
Corroborating this news was The Lonely Island trio comprised of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone who quipped that they're “thinking about suing” Fyre Festival for stealing their idea.
The Lonely Island's most recent project was the big-screen feature Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping which was released in 2016. Fyre Festival, which was supposed to be spread over two weeks, was postponed indefinitely with all incoming flights to the Great Exuma Island location cancelled. Co-organiser McFarland - who confirmed the event will take place in 2018 - penned an honest open letter explaining why he believes the disaster occurred.
